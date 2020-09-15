At its Time Flies event, Apple unveiled Fitness+ – a work class service based around Apple Watch. It said that all users get one month free. What it did not mention is that customers who buy an Apple Watch 3 or later from Best Buy will get the service free for six months.

Fitnes+ Partnerships with Best Buy and CVS

“Customers purchasing Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Best Buy will get six months of Fitness+ for free,” says the small print of the Apple announcement. There’s morre, too. “My Best Buy members who already own an Apple Watch Series 3 or later will get two months of Fitness+ free,” it continued.”

And there is still more. Again, not mentioned in the event but hidden in the bottom of the announcement, Apple said that “CVS Health will offer special access to Fitness+ for select Aetna commercial and Caremark members, CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare retail customers, and CVS Health employees.”

“Keeping people engaged and motivated on their path to better health is at the core of our business, which is why we are extending our collaboration with Apple to offer special access to Fitness+ through all the ways we connect with customers,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for CVS Health. “Innovative fitness offerings like Fitness+ are even more critical as people strive to maintain their health during these challenging times.”