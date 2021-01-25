An adaptation of a true-crime memoir called In With The Devil looks set for Apple TV+. Deadline reported that a deal for the six-part series is close to being completed.

The memoir itself was written by Jame Keene, and Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton (Rocket Man) is set to play him. Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell’s) is being lined up to play a suspected serial killer. Michael R. Roskam will direct, with the script written by Dennis Lehane. Apple Studios is amongst the producers, along with the stars and director, while Mr. Keene is to serve as an executive producer. Mr. Egerton also stars in Apple Original Films drama Tetris.

Mr. Keene’s book was published a decade ago. The son of a cop, he was was a standout football player during his childhood in Chicago, and seemingly destined to turn pro. Things didn’t go that way, and he ended up in prison, sentenced to 10-years without parole. However, the prosecutor who put him in prison gave him the chance to get free. Mr. Keene had to ingratiate himself with Larry Hall, who was in prison for abducting and killing a 15-year-old and eligible to be released on appeal. It was thought Mr. Hall had been involved in the murder of 19 other women. Mr. Keene’s task was to get him to confess to two murders.