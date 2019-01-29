Over 50 New Today at Apple Sessions Available

Apple announced over 50 new Today at Apple sessions today, with three new formats: Skills, Walks, and Labs.

Skills, Walks, Labs

These sessions offer hands-on group activities focused on photography, video, music, coding, app development, art, design, and more. As with all Today at Apple sessions these are free at every Apple Store around the world.

Since launching in 2017 there have been over 18,000 Today at Apple sessions attended by millions of people:

Since the beginning, Today at Apple has been about educating and inspiring the communities we serve. These new sessions are an opportunity to unlock the creative potential in all of our customers. There is a session for everyone at Today at Apple and we can’t wait to see what you will create. Angela Ahrendts, SVP of Apple retail

Skills are meant for those interested in learning new creative techniques to go further with our products, such as making a quick video with the Clips app or editing photos on iPhone. New Skills sessions include Notes and Chords with GarageBand, Sketching Ideas in Notes, Photo Editing Techniques and more.

Walks invite customers to venture outside of the store with a Creative Pro, where they will explore their surroundings, connect with their community and put new skills to use across passions like photography, music or health. New Walks include Capturing Cinematic Shots, Creating Soundscapes with GarageBand and a Health and Fitness Walk, Staying Motivated co-created with fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins.

Labs help customers experiment with creative techniques and complete the session with the beginning of a project. Many Labs have been co-created with world-renowned artists and makers. Building on the success of Labs with Florence Welch and photographer Chase Jarvis, skilled customers can find inspiration in new Labs like Beat Making with Swizz Beatz, Small Screen Magic with Zach King and Drawing Treehouses with Foster + Partners.

