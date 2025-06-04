Skipping Apple’s Cut? There’s a New Way to Handle In-App Purchases

Developers on Apple platforms now have a more flexible way to handle in-app purchases outside the App Store’s payment system. A new integration between Paddle and RevenueCat allows apps to process web-based purchases that still feel native to users, and for the first time, these can include Apple Pay.

This development follows the Epic v. Apple legal ruling, which now requires Apple to let developers include links to external payment platforms. It may have been an expensive misstep on Epic’s part, but the ability to use external payment platforms means freedom from the hefty cuts Apple takes on in-app purchases. While Apple still enforces certain user interface requirements, this legal shift has opened the door to new tools like the one announced by Paddle and RevenueCat.

The new system provides developers with a pre-built way to direct users to an external checkout page. When someone initiates a subscription or purchase in-app, they are redirected to a Safari page with pre-filled data, including payment options like Apple Pay. Once the payment is complete, users are automatically taken back to the app.

Developers using this integration do not need to build custom payment solutions from scratch. Paddle handles the payment infrastructure, including taxes and compliance, while RevenueCat manages the subscription logic and analytics. It also supports cross-platform access, meaning a user could subscribe on the web and then log in via an iOS or Android device to use the service.

This integration brings significant convenience for developers who have long struggled with Apple’s in-app purchase rules and its 15 to 30 percent commission. By routing payments through Paddle’s system, developers retain a larger share of their revenue and gain more direct control over customer relationships. This includes the ability to offer promotions, bundles, and flexible pricing that would otherwise require navigating Apple’s internal tools.

The solution is not completely frictionless. Apple still mandates that any external payment flow must take place in Safari, not within the app itself. That slight detour is still a better experience than what many developers previously faced, where external links were either banned outright or presented in ways that felt disconnected from the app experience.

A Step Toward More Open Monetization

The Paddle–RevenueCat partnership highlights a shift toward more developer-friendly payment solutions. For years, app makers have called for more autonomy over how they charge users. With legal pressure mounting globally and Apple slowly relaxing its restrictions, these new integrations may be just the beginning.

Smaller developers and subscription-based services could benefit the most. The integration simplifies tax handling, supports localized pricing, and lets developers sync subscriptions across platforms without maintaining separate systems.

This move also adds competitive pressure on Apple’s own in-app purchase tools. As developers explore alternative systems that meet Apple’s compliance standards but offer more flexibility, the company may face growing demand to modernize its own offerings.

While it remains to be seen how Apple will respond long term, the Paddle and RevenueCat integration is a clear sign that app developers are gaining new ways to grow their businesses and keep more of their revenue.