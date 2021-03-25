On Wednesday, Slack rolled out its new Connect DM feature. The idea was that any paid subscriber could connect with someone outside of their direct network via a customizable direct message. However, within hours, key parts of the feature had to be rolled back amidst concerns about harassment, Bloomberg News reported.

Slack Explains Connect DM About-Turn

The problem was that users could send abusive messages via the invite tool. Furthermore, such invites could never be blocked as they are sent from a generic Slack address. Consequently, the custom invite option has been disabled. Explaining the about-turn, Jonathan Prince, Vice President of Communications and Policy at Slack, commented: