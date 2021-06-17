On Thursday Satechi launched its newest product to the keyboard product line called Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. It’s available to purchase for US$79.99.

The Slim X2 will also be 15% off at Satechi.net as part of its Father’s Day sale with code THANKSDAD until Sunday, June 20.

Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard

Featuring a QWERTY layout with numeric pad and MacOS function keys, the Slim X2 is the perfect keyboard for any work-from-home set-up and is compatible with the latest Apple iPads and Mac computers, as well as other tablets, laptops and smartphones.‘

It’s offers a USB-C port for charging and up to 10 days of battery life with the backlight, or 4-5 months without. Not only are the brightness of the backlit keys and function hot keys adjustable, but the keyboard settings allow users to type across up to four connected wireless devices through Bluetooth sync.