Smart Home Technology Finally Has a Standard

One of the biggest hurdles to setting up a smart home has been the lack of a universal standard. It’s been like this from the early days, when manufacturers began producing products that would only work with their own hubs. For the first time, though, tech companies have rallied around a single smart home technology standard.

It’s All About Matter

The standard finally unifying smart home technology is Matter, created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance. It’s something device makers will be able to follow when building smart home devices that can talk to other devices. With a few key announcements, Matter is finally setting Echo, Nest, SmartThings, and HomeKit in the same direction.

This standard will run on the Thread radio protocol, already used by HomeKit and others. It also supports Wi-Fi, but Thread offers a more low-power network while still using very little bandwidth and maintaining low-latency.

CSA always meant for Matter to become the smart home standard. It would mean you can control a Google Home from HomeKit, for example, as long as both supported Matter. Google and Apple have already pledged support for the Matter standard.

New Announcements from Big Names in Smart Home Technology

More recently, more of the big players have announced their smart home technology devices will support Matter. Samsung announced Matter support across its SmartThings, Galaxy, and Family Hub appliance product catalogs, and now Amazon has jumped on board.

With the addition of Amazon’s support, that means Echo devices and eero Wi-Fi routers will all support Matter. Even though Matter-supported devices won’t hit the marketuntil 2022, this latest news means the major smart home suppliers will all use the same standard.

On top of these major names in smart home technology, some of the best device-makers are already working on Matter-supported devices. Among them are Eve, Yale, Wemo, and Schlage.