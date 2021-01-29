iOS 14 added App Store privacy labels as a way for developers to disclose the types of data their apps collect and if it gets used for advertising. But some of these labels may be inaccurate (via WP).

Misleading Privacy Labels

In 2019 Gregory Fowler used a privacy tool to see the kinds of data that apps were sending to their developers in the background. Now he’s examining privacy labels using the same tool. He concludes that Apple’s definition of privacy is too narrow and so far hasn’t verified these privacy labels.

In some ways, Apple uses a narrow definition of privacy that benefits Apple — which has its own profit motivations — more than it benefits us. […] Apple’s big privacy product is built on a shaky foundation: the honor system. In tiny print on the detail page of each app label, Apple says, “This information has not been verified by Apple.”

Mr. Fowler also noted that these privacy labels, if stated they share your data, don’t reveal the company getting the data.