Sonos, IKEA Team Up For AirPlay 2 Speakers

Sonos and IKEA are joining forces to release AirPlay 2 speakers. Shipping this August, there will be a Symfonisk table lamp speaker and bookshelf speaker (via 9to5Mac).
[Sonos Speakers Get AirPlay 2 Support]
Sonos + IKEA
Both speakers will support Sonos’ TruePlay feature. It tunes audio output based on the speaker’s position in a room, similar to what the HomePod does. You can also use them in multi-room setups with other Sonos speakers.
Lamp:
- Two class-D digital amplifiers
- One tweeter
- One mid-woofer
- Sealed Enclosure
Bookshelf speaker:
- Two class-D digital amplifiers
- One tweeter
- One mid-woofer
- Ported Enclosure
The table lamp will be US$179 and the bookshelf speaker will be US$99. Both will be available this August.
