Sonos, IKEA Team Up For AirPlay 2 Speakers

Sonos and IKEA are joining forces to release AirPlay 2 speakers. Shipping this August, there will be a Symfonisk table lamp speaker and bookshelf speaker (via 9to5Mac).

Sonos + IKEA

Both speakers will support Sonos’ TruePlay feature. It tunes audio output based on the speaker’s position in a room, similar to what the HomePod does. You can also use them in multi-room setups with other Sonos speakers.

sonos and ikea airplay 2 speakers

Lamp:

  • Two class-D digital amplifiers
  • One tweeter
  • One mid-woofer
  • Sealed Enclosure

Bookshelf speaker:

  • Two class-D digital amplifiers
  • One tweeter
  • One mid-woofer
  • Ported Enclosure

The table lamp will be US$179 and the bookshelf speaker will be US$99. Both will be available this August.

