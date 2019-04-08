Sonos, IKEA Team Up For AirPlay 2 Speakers

Sonos and IKEA are joining forces to release AirPlay 2 speakers. Shipping this August, there will be a Symfonisk table lamp speaker and bookshelf speaker (via 9to5Mac).

[Sonos Speakers Get AirPlay 2 Support]

Sonos + IKEA

Both speakers will support Sonos’ TruePlay feature. It tunes audio output based on the speaker’s position in a room, similar to what the HomePod does. You can also use them in multi-room setups with other Sonos speakers.

Lamp:

Two class-D digital amplifiers

One tweeter

One mid-woofer

Sealed Enclosure

Bookshelf speaker:

Two class-D digital amplifiers

One tweeter

One mid-woofer

Ported Enclosure

The table lamp will be US$179 and the bookshelf speaker will be US$99. Both will be available this August.

[Apple’s AirPlay 2 Technology Explained]