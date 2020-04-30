Owners of Sonos Speakers Can Listen to Free Audiobooks

OverDrive, the company behind the popular Libby book app, is partnering with Sonos to offer audiobooks for owners of these speakers.

Libby Audiobooks

Libby is an app that lets you borrow ebooks and audiobooks from your local library. All you need is a valid library card to get started. To start listening to audiobooks on your Sonos speaker, download the Sonos app to connect your Libby account. Audiobooks can be found on your Loans Shelf.

Shannon Lichty, Vice President of Partner Services at OverDrive:

This new Sonos compatibility is our latest response to how librarians are evolving to best promote and provide access to books and reading anytime, anywhere. Our partnership with Sonos for public library audiobooks will enable millions of households to enjoy the sounds and narration of a great story anywhere a Sonos speaker is connected.

Libby is compatible with all major computers and mobile devices, as well as Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto.

