Sony announced plans to bring some of its “iconic IP” to mobile devices during its current fiscal year, which runs until March 2022.

iOS PlayStation Games

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, discussed the news during a Q&A session at the company’s investor relations day on Thursday.

In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile and we anticipate that in 2021, that will not provide a significant profit flow, but we do anticipate that as we learn from that experience, and as we increase the number of titles that we publish on mobile, the contribution from both PC and mobile will start to become steadily more important as time passes.

A presentation slide (shown above) from Sony shows how the mobile gaming industry created US$121 billion globally in 2020, while the console industry brought US$62 billion. In April, Sony revealed work on a business unit to adapt its popular games to mobile.