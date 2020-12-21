When Samsung releases its Galaxy Buds Pro, there may be something about them that sounds familiar to Apple users. A leak, seen by 9to5 Google, indicates that the wearables will have a feature like Apple’s Spatial Audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to Have Spatial Audio Feature

The details were spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app ahead of it being officially launched. It indicated that Spatial Audio, which adjusts audio based on the direction of a user’s head, will work when the Galaxy Buds Pro are connected to a Samsung Phone running Android 11. The app refers to the feature as “3D audio for videos,” and set it lets users “hear vivid, immersive sound coming from all directions so you feel like you’re right in the scene when you watch videos.”