Sources Peg September 12th for New iPhone Launch Event

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| News

Insider sources say Apple’s coming iPhone launch event is happening on September 12th in the Steve Jobs theater. That fits with our expectations, and with Apple’s track record over the past few years.

Apple Campus 2 Steve Jobs Theater

Steve Jobs Theater on Apple Campus 2

Unnamed sources speaking with Europe 1 (english translation) shared the September 12th date, that the presentation will start at 10AM pacific time, and that it will be in the theater on the new Apple Campus 2.

Apple typically holds its new iPhone launch event in the first half of September, starts pre-orders a few days later, and shipping about a week after that. Assuming Apple does hold its iPhone launch event on the 12th, pre-orders should start on Friday, September 14th, and deliveries along with in-store purchases will start on September 21st.

[CNET Predicts New iPhone Announcement Coming on September 12]

[Leaked Photo Shows Front Glass for Bigger iPhone Lineup]

Reports say Apple is announcing three new iPhones this year with the iPhone X design. The 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models will have OLED screens and dual rear-facing cameras. The 6.1-inch model will have an LED screen and single rear-facing camera, but will come in several colors.

Apple is also reportedly improving overall performance and battery life with this year’s iPhone models.

The launch event will also likely include Apple Watch Series 4, Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad, the AirPods wireless charging case, and possibly new iPad Pro models.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#29540
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I am looking forward to the new iPhones. I don’t update every year, usually every other year, and am due. In particular I hope to see facial recognition in all models as well as the camera currently in the iPhone X

Vote Up0Vote Down 
15 minutes ago