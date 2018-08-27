Sources Peg September 12th for New iPhone Launch Event

Insider sources say Apple’s coming iPhone launch event is happening on September 12th in the Steve Jobs theater. That fits with our expectations, and with Apple’s track record over the past few years.

Unnamed sources speaking with Europe 1 (english translation) shared the September 12th date, that the presentation will start at 10AM pacific time, and that it will be in the theater on the new Apple Campus 2.

Apple typically holds its new iPhone launch event in the first half of September, starts pre-orders a few days later, and shipping about a week after that. Assuming Apple does hold its iPhone launch event on the 12th, pre-orders should start on Friday, September 14th, and deliveries along with in-store purchases will start on September 21st.

Reports say Apple is announcing three new iPhones this year with the iPhone X design. The 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models will have OLED screens and dual rear-facing cameras. The 6.1-inch model will have an LED screen and single rear-facing camera, but will come in several colors.

Apple is also reportedly improving overall performance and battery life with this year’s iPhone models.

The launch event will also likely include Apple Watch Series 4, Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad, the AirPods wireless charging case, and possibly new iPad Pro models.