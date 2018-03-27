ICYMI: Space Gray Mac Accessories are now Available for Purchase

While we were all focused on Apple’s education event today, here’s something that was quietly updated: Space Gray Mac accessories are now available to purchase. This includes the Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad, and the Magic Trackpad 2.

Space Gray Mac Accessories

Of course, since Apple is, well, Apple, these new accessories cost more than the Silver color option. However, they look stunning, and if you want your devices and accessories to match, you might find that spending an additional US$20 or so is worth it. Here are the price differences:

They are available to purchase on Apple’s online store immediately, and they will probably come to Apple retail stores as well, if they aren’t already.