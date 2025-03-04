Spatial Gallery App Introduced in visionOS 2.4 Beta 2 on Apple Vision Pro

visionOS 2.4 beta 2 brings a new Spatial Gallery app to Vision Pro users, enhancing the way users can experience immersive content. This app serves as a dedicated space for spatial photos, videos, and panoramas, offering a curated selection of immersive content for users to enjoy.

The Spatial Gallery likely takes advantage of the Vision Pro’s unique display capabilities to present content in a more immersive and engaging way than traditional 2D galleries. Users may be able to walk around and interact with spatial photos and videos as if they were physically present in the scene.

The app might also include tools for organizing and managing spatial content captured by the Vision Pro itself. This addition shows Apple’s commitment to creating new experiences that showcase the Vision Pro’s capabilities and provide value to users.

Overall, visionOS 2.4 beta 2 introduces the Spatial Gallery app for Vision Pro. The new app offers a curated selection of spatial photos, videos, and panoramas, enhancing the immersive content experience.