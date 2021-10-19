Apple announced a third generation of AirPods on Monday, and Speck has prepared a line of cases for the product. Each AirPods case features MagSafe compatibility charging, Microban antimicrobial product protection, a secure carabiner and an easy open, 2-piece construction that does not interfere with the AirPods hinge.

This case’s robust single layer design doesn’t compromise on durability and ensures a snug, anti-stretch fit. Soft-touch coating adds ultimate hand feel and grip so it stays where you put it. The pocket-friendly slim design allows for seamless wireless charging and is perfectly compatible with cables. US$24.95

Show off the beauty of your AirPods (Gen 3) with the exceptionally clear coating that resists scratches, discoloration and yellowing. US$24.95