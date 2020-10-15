Speck has unveiled its line of iPhone 12 antimicrobial cases, partnering with Microban International to integrate its technology into these cases for the entire iPhone 12 product line.
iPhone 12 Antimicrobial Cases
- Presidio2 Armor Cloud: Protective dual-layer case featuring new Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology that protects against drops up to 16 feet. US$59.95
- Presidio2 Pro: Features Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology with a unique, soft-touch finish. US$44.95
- Presidio2 Grip: All new no-slip grips, Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology and a unique, soft-touch finish. US$44.95
- Presidio Perfect-Clear: Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration while Microban technology fights against stains and bacteria growth. US$39.95
- Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips: Iconic grip design with clear, no-slip grips for ultimate durability and coating that resists discoloration. US$44.95
- Presidio Perfect-Mist: New, luxuriously soft-touch matte finish with a semi-transparent back for a more enhanced look and added scratch resistance. US$44.95
- Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre: Fashionable clear case with bold, fade-resistant ombre designs. US$44.95
- Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry: Built with impact geometry you can see to protect against drops up to 13 feet. US$44.95
- Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter: Slim, protective clear case with fade-resistant glitter crystals. US$44.95
The entire line of cases protect from microbes and also drops up to 13 feet, and available to order today.