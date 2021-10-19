Along with cases for AirPods, Speck has also released sleeves for the MacBook Pro. One can fit 13-inch to 14-inch laptops and the other is great for your 15-inch to 16-inch models.

The Transfer Pro Pocket® is a slim, lightweight, and durable protective sleeve for 13”-14” MacBook computers, laptops and tablets. Just slip in your device and go knowing it’s protected from school to work to the cafe and everywhere in between.

A water-resistant heather fabric keeps your devices safe from the elements, while the interior foam and sturdy construction will protect against scratches and bumps. An additional zipper pocket is conveniently placed to hold any cables, wires, or accessories so you can stay more organized. Starts at US$39.95

Slip your hand through the rear clutch strap to comfortably and securely carry your laptop. Rear clutch strap slides over your luggage handle for a secure, hands-free way to tote your laptop. Stylish and durable fabric resists spills. Durable top zipper gives you easy access to your laptop.

Side pocket holds papers, notebooks, cables, and other accessories. Top handles provide a comfortable alternative to carry the sleeve. US$49.95