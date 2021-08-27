Spigen’s newest product is called Tag Armor Duo. It’s a case for your AirPods Pro with a space to hold an AirTag to keep track of it. It’s available to purchase for US$34.99.
AirPods Pro Case With AirTag
Like Spigen’s smartphone cases, the Tag Armor Duo is a rugged case made of thick polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethene. Yet, it’s still compatible with wireless charging.
- Adhesive tape pre-installed for additional support, replacement tape included
- Simple click-in installation with full protection and stable hold for AirTags
- Compatible with wireless charging. LED Light still visible from top view
- Easy to carry with a strong carabiner
It’s a popular product; it’s currently backordered and as of this writing will start shipping in 20 business days.