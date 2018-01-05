Spotify Hits 70 Million Paid Subscriber Mark

Spotify’s paid listener base is still on the rise and just hit 70 million subscribers. In comparison, Apple Music has a solid 30 million subscribers.

Spotify shared its 70 million subscriber milestone on Twitter saying, “Hello 70 million subscribers.”

Hello 70 million subscribers 👏 — Spotify (@Spotify) January 4, 2018

Spotify’s big lead over Apple Music isn’t a surprise because it has several years lead on Apple’s streaming music service. Spotify launched in 2008 and Apple Music came on the scene in 2015.

Spotify also offers a free listening tier, bringing its total listener base up to 140 million. Apple Music offers a three-month free trial, and only paid subscriptions after that.

Hitting the 70 million subscriber mark is good news for the company since it reportedly filed for an IPO. More paying subscribers will make potential investors happy, and if Spotify gets what it wants it’ll drive up the share value, too.