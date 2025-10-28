Spotify launches rebuilt Apple TV app with video and lyrics support

Spotify has rebuilt its Apple TV app for speed, clarity, and the living room. The update brings a fresh tvOS-native design, better video, and controls that make Apple TV feel like a first-class Spotify device.

Spotify said the app was rebuilt from the ground up and shaped by user feedback. The company frames it as a “faster, smarter, more visual” experience that blends Spotify’s personalization with the power of a TV screen. The focus is to make it easy to play, watch, and control music and podcasts without reaching for a phone.

What’s new on tvOS

Refreshed design that looks and feels native to tvOS

Video upgrades for podcasts and music videos, subject to market availability

Spotify Connect support to control playback from your phone or another device

Lyrics on the big screen

Spotify DJ recommendations tailored to your account

These changes reduce the long-standing gap between Spotify and Apple Music on Apple TV. Navigation feels cleaner. Artwork and typography read better from the couch. You spend less time hunting through menus and more time playing content.

Quality of life upgrades

Power users get practical tools that matter on a TV:

Manage your queue and jump to any track

Adjust podcast or video playback speed

Keep playback smooth while switching control between the remote and your phone

Video is the quiet hero. With more creators publishing video podcasts, the living room now makes sense as a primary screen, not a fallback. The new app treats shows and music videos as core parts of the experience, not afterthoughts.

You can download the new Spotify app for Apple TV globally from the tvOS App Store today. Devices with automatic updates receive the new experience by mid-November.

Apple TV owners get a fuller Spotify experience that respects the TV form factor. The design is simpler. The controls are smarter. And the service finally feels consistent across phone, desktop, and television. If you stream Spotify in the living room, this is the update you were waiting for.