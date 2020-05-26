Spotify 10,000 Song Limit Goes Away in Update

Spotify has removed the 10,000 song limit it imposed on user libraries. This means that you can now save as many songs and albums as you like to the My Library section.

Spotify 10,000 Song Limit

This is a great quality of life update for customers who like to maintain huge libraries of music. It’s been a request of Spotify for years. It sounds like the update is gradually rolling out to customers, so don’t be too surprised if you haven’t gotten it yet.

However, playlists still have a limit of 10,000 songs, so it’s not completely changed. Premium customers can also download up to 10,000 songs each on five devices to listen offline.