Spotify Says New iOS Payment Option Boosted Subscriptions

Spotify reports a notable uptick in Premium subscriptions following its recent iOS app update that allows users to access external payment options. This change came after a court order forced Apple to permit in-app links to third-party payment platforms, bypassing its longstanding commission model.

In an amicus brief filed in support of Epic Games, Spotify said its internal data shows a “significant increase” in iOS users upgrading to Premium. The company attributes this rise directly to its ability to inform users about pricing and redirect them to its checkout page.

Court Order Shifts Apple’s Payment Rules

The shift follows the 2025 court ruling in favor of Epic Games, which challenged Apple’s restrictions on alternative payment methods. As a result, Apple was required to allow U.S. developers to guide users to external billing systems from within their iOS apps.

Spotify moved quickly. It updated its app to include pricing information and a direct link to its website, enabling users to subscribe to Premium or purchase audiobooks without going through Apple’s payment system.

Spotify’s brief emphasized the impact of this update. While conversion rates on Android remained steady, iOS saw a sharp increase in free users moving to Premium. The company noted that this change occurred within just two weeks of updating the app. It also reported early gains in audiobook sales just three days after the new product options became available.

Spotify Backs Epic as Apple Pushes Appeal

Spotify’s filing joins briefs from Microsoft and others backing Epic Games as Apple appeals the injunction. Apple has resisted full compliance, filing an Emergency Motion to revert to its original policy during the appeal process. However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to grant the motion, choosing instead to review it on a standard schedule.

Apple also tried to block Fortnite’s return to the App Store, but as previously reported by The Mac Observer, the court compelled Apple to allow the game back unless it wanted to defend its actions in court again. Fortnite returned to the App Store this week after a five-year absence.

Spotify has not disclosed exact figures tied to the subscription increase but maintains that the court-ordered change has opened the door to product innovations and fairer user experiences.