Spotify Student Bundle Expands to Include Showtime

The Spotify student bundle is getting a new addition: Showtime. The company announced today that students on this plan get Showtime, and the cost is still US$4.99/month.

[Spotify Paying Subscribers Hits 83 Million]

Spotify Student Bundle

Showtime gives you series like Shameless (LOVE Shameless), The Chi, and SMILF. Hit movies, sports, and more are available as well. They’re all commercial free too.

[The partnership] has been an overwhelming success for us, and for Hulu as well. We’re always trying to find creative solutions to add value back to our premium customers, especially via partnerships, and our focus is on the long-term relationship with each subscriber. If we do the right thing, they reward us with loyalty.

To get this deal, students need to sign up by October 9. The first three months are US$1, and the regular US$5 price starts after that. Showtime is apparently also open to having its service added to the Spotify Premium plan, but further details are unknown.

[Here’s How to Stream Spotify on HomePod]