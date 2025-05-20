Spotify Users Can Now Buy Audiobooks Directly on iOS

Spotify has rolled out a new update that allows iOS users in the United States to purchase audiobooks and audiobook “Top Up” hours directly within the app. This change marks a significant shift for Spotify’s iOS experience, giving users a smoother way to access and buy digital content without jumping through Apple’s in-app purchase restrictions.

New Features for U.S. iOS Users

With the latest update, users can now see prices for audiobooks, buy individual titles, and purchase extra listening hours beyond the 15-hour monthly limit included in Spotify Premium. These changes come in response to a U.S. court ruling in Epic Games v. Apple, which forced Apple to allow app developers to include external payment options in their iOS apps.

Spotify wasted no time. Soon after the ruling, it submitted a new version of its app to Apple, which has now been approved. The updated app uses external payment links, allowing Spotify to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase system and avoid the associated fees.

Legal Victory Spurs Broader Access

According to Spotify, this update removes unnecessary hurdles and helps level the playing field for developers, publishers, and consumers. It allows creators to reach new audiences and makes it easier for listeners to explore audiobooks.

However, Spotify also notes that this shift could be temporary. Apple continues to push back against the ruling, and the final outcome of the ongoing legal battle may affect how long these changes last.

According to Spotify’s newsroom, the company calls the ruling “a win for authors, audiences, and developers everywhere,” though it warns the freedom it brings may be at risk if the decision is overturned.