Spotify Unveils Support for Video Podcasts

Spotify announced today that its platform will now support video podcasts in addition to audio. Users in all markets where audio podcasts are available can tune in to watch video podcasts.
The feature will roll out to all creators eventually, but Spotify lists podcasts with video podcasts to start:
- Book of Basketball 2.0
- Fantasy Footballers
- The Misfits Podcast
- H3 Podcast
- The Morning Toast
- Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay
- TheRooster Teeth Podcast
Videos will start automatically and sync with your audio feed.