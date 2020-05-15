Spotify Web Player Supports Safari Again

Spotify removed support for Safari in 2017 for the Spotify web player without saying why, although some speculate there was a security issue with the Widevine plug-in Spotify used. But now the company has restored functionality.

Spotify Web Player Support

Safari is once again listed on Spotify’s supported browsers page. You can access the Spotify web player by going to open.spotify.com. The browser page also lists some steps to try if you are unable to access the web player:

Your web browser may need updating. You can check and update it in the Help section of your browser’s menu.

Try opening the web player in a private/incognito window. Find the option to open a new private/incognito window in your browser’s menu.

If you see the message “Playback of protected content is not enabled”, check out Enable the web player.

Check @SpotifyStatus for any ongoing issues.

Some shared or public networks (e.g. schools/work/office) restrict access to certain services. You can contact those responsible for managing the network for more information.

Currently the Spotify web player does work for my on my iPad.