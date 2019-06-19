Sprint BYOD Plan Gives You Unlimited for $25 per Month

A new Sprint BYOD deal offers customers unlimited wireless for US$25/month if you bring your own iPhone or Android phone.

Sprint BYOD

The unlimited talk, text, and data comes with some fine print:

Video streams up to 480p, music up to 500 Kbps, gaming up to 2 Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. With AutoPay.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for a plan like this, with no strings attached and no annual contract. The only thing you’ll have to keep in mind is that Sprint is a CDMA carrier. Sprint has a tool to check if your iPhone is compatible.

Further Reading:

[Best Buy Joins Apple for Expanded Repair Service]

[Apple is the World’s Fourth Biggest Gaming Company]