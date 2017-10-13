Here’s How To Get a Sprint iPhone 8 For $10 a Month

Starting today, Sprint is offering a fantastic deal on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The carrier is offering customers US$350 off the new models. This brings the monthly payments down to US$10 for iPhone 8, and $14 for iPhone 8 Plus. There are a couple of caveats though. Here’s how to get a Sprint iPhone 8.

Sprint iPhone 8

First, you’ll have to be a new customer to apply. Or, if you’re an existing customer, you can trade in an eligible phone. Then, sign up for the Sprint Flex lease and upgrade program. Under this program, which lasts 18 months, the prices are:

iPhone 8 (64 GB): $0 down, $9.72 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit;

iPhone 8 (256 GB): $150 down, $9.72 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

iPhone 8 Plus (64 GB): $0 down, $13.89 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

iPhone 8 Plus (256 GB): $150 down, $13.89 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

The following phones are eligible for trade-in: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Samsung GS8, Samsung GS8+, Samsung GS7, Samsung GS7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, BlackBerry KEYone, HTC U11.

After 12 monthly payments, you’ll be able to upgrade to the next iPhone when it comes out. If you don’t have an eligible device, you can still sign up for the Sprint Flex lease, but the monthly payment will be US$29.17.