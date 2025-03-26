Star-Studded “The Studio” Premieres, Apple TV+ Series Launches Next Week

Apple held the Los Angeles premiere of its new comedy series, “The Studio,” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 24, 2025. The series, created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025, with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

The premiere was attended by the cast and creators, including Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Bryan Cranston. Other attendees included guest stars and industry figures. “The Studio” focuses on the internal workings of a movie studio, following the executives as they navigate the challenges of film production.

Seth Rogen plays the lead role of Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios. The series says it explores the difficulties of making movies in the current entertainment landscape. Cast descriptions say Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders are also part of the main cast, with Bryan Cranston appearing as a guest star.

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries and regions. The streaming service gives users a monthly subscription option, and promotional periods giving free access are available to customers who purchase new Apple devices. Apple TV+ has received a number of awards and nominations for its original content.

More here.