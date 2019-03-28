Startpage Voted Best Search Engine in Germany, Beating Google

Privacy search engine Startpage has been voted the Best Search Engine in Germany by Stiftung Warentest, beating Google.

Stiftung Warentest is Germany’s equivalent to U.S. Consumer Reports, so it’s a trusted and unbiased resource. The search engine beat ten others, including Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo.

We are honored to achieve first place in this test. It shows that private search has come a long way and that it’s not necessary to track people to attain award-winning service and profitability. Robert Beens, Startpage CEO

Testing involved comparing 50 search queries, some of which contained typos or vague descriptions. The first six search results were studied to see how well each search engine parsed the query. Then, the results were reviewed along with each search engine’s features and policies.

Startpage offers Google search results, but they’re private and the company doesn’t log your personal data. With its Anonymous View feature, searchers can visit websites anonymously.

