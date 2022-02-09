Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub Now in Matte White Color

Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C hub is now available in a new color, Matte White. It’s available to purchase at US$99.99.

StayGo USB-C Hub

While most other hubs are gray or black, the new StayGo in Matte White matches a more specific aesthetic; white desks, ultra-modern workspaces… you know who you are. More importantly, StayGo provides all of the legacy ports missing from your new MacBook Air or iMac. Even both of the StayGo connection cables are Matte White.

USB-C Hub connects peripherals to your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and even USB-C iPads

Removable, desktop-friendly 1-meter cable allows connections and power to be located out of sight, creating a tidy workspace

Additional Compact Travel Cable stows directly inside StayGo

Connections include: 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 3.0 (x3), independent SD + Micro

SD card slots and 85W USB-C pass-thru power

StayGo has all the ports previous generations of MacBooks offered, so you can connect everything you had yesterday to the MacBook you have today. Download photos from an SD card, hook up external HDMI monitors, connect backup USB drives, and more in one compact box without cluttering your desk. StayGo even supports up to 85 watts of pass-through power to your MacBook. Connect one USB-C plug to your Mac to attach eight devices and power.

MacBooks are portable, and StayGo is flexible enough to make the journey with you. The included 6-inch travel cable stores inside the hub for traveling with ease. Keeping the cable inside StayGo means it will be right where you need it, when you need it. And, unlike other hubs with a fixed cable, the StayGo cable stays protected inside the metal hub, eliminating the risk of damage or breaking. The slim compact design of StayGo means it takes up little room in your computer bag or backpack.