Twelve South’s new StayGo mini USB-C Hub is a tiny accessory for your iPad and Mac that delivers four extra ports for your device. It’s available for US$59.99.

StayGo Mini USB-C Hub

StayGo mini snaps onto your iPad, giving you four neatly arranged extra ports for must-have accessories, like studio headphones, your favorite display and USB drives. This hub works with protective cases by using the included USB-C cable.

USB-C hub connects peripherals to your iPad or MacBook

Four ports: USB-A, HDMI, headphone/audio out and USB-C power

Pass-through power to charge or power accessories

Connects directly to iPad or below with the included cable

Dimensions

Length: 72 mm (2.8-inches)

Width: 32 mm (1.25-inches)

Width, including USB-C: 38mm (1.49-inches)

Height: 8 mm (0.3-inches)

The aluminum outer shell helps dissipate heat and the USB 2.0 port is fully backwards compatible.