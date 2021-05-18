Gaming company SteelSeries announced a new offer that involves its Nimbus+ wireless gamepad controller.

SteelSeries + Apple Arcade

The offer says that if you buy this controller you can receive up to four months free of Apple Arcade. The Nimbus+ adds a bevy of new features, including clickable joysticks, new Hall effect triggers, and a new 50-hour battery. Additionally, the Nimbus+ includes the new Nimbus+ iPhone Mount which allows users to attach their iPhone directly onto the controller, allowing them to play games more comfortably.

Craig Olson, SteelSeries President of Worldwide Mobile:

The Nimbus+ Apple Arcade bundle represents an incredible customer experience and arrives at the perfect time with the rollout of 5G happening around the world.

The Nimbus+ is available now for US$69.99 USD at Steelseries.com, Apple.com and participating retailers.