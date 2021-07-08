Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak believes that “it’s time to recognize the Right to Repair more fully.” He also said that “companies inhibit it because it gives the companies power [and] control over everything.”

Steve Wozniak ‘Totally Supportive’ of Right to Repair

Mr. Wozniak made the comments in a message posted on greetings app Cameo, which was later shared on YouTube and spotted by Cult of Mac.

He said that he had read a lot about the issue, but hadn’t previously got involved, despite being “totally supportive.” Perhaps most tellingly, he said that “we wouldn’t have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology world, an open electronics world.”

