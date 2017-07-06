Steve Wozniak Will Headline 24-Day Luxury Cruise to Antarctica, Berths Start at $14,500

Apple cofounder and designer of the Apple I and Apple ][ computers, Steve Wozniak, will headline a luxury cruise in December of this year. Taking place on The Seabourn Quest, this cruise is for the seriously wealthy, with berths priced at $14,499, $32,999, and one package priced at if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it.

The Seabourn Quest

The cruise is epically long, at 24 days. It starts on December 20th, 2017, in Valparaiso, Chile (that’s near Santiago), and it ends in Buenos Aires on Jan. 13, 2018. Luxury cruise operator Seabourn is billing it as a, “24-day holiday [in] Antarctica, Patagonia, and South Georgia Island.”

The itinerary includes eight days simply “at sea,” with stops and scenic cruises through multiple ports of call and various scenic spots. Six days are scheduled throughout the Antarctic. In short, it promises to be breathtaking and lovely.

Steve Wozniak’s presentation hasn’t been specified, but he’s always an engaging and entertaining speaker.

The Seabourn Quest is a 650-foot cruise ship with a maximum capacity of 458 guests. It’s 84-feet wide and has a maximum speed of 19 knots. The prices quoted above are for Ocean View and Veranda Suites, Penthouse Suites, and the Owner’s Suite. All pricing assumes two guests.