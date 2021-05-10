Forty-four attorneys general wrote a letter in protest of Facebook’s plans to create Instagram for Kids (via Bloomberg).

Instagram for Kids

Facebook currently has Messenger Kids and the company is planning to create a similar app for Instagram. The letter [PDF] says this would be bad for kids’ mental health, as well as Facebook’s lax privacy measures:

Reports from 2019 showed that Facebook’s Messenger Kids app, intended for kids between the ages of six and 12, contained a significant design flaw that allowed children to circumvent restrictions on online interactions and join group chats with strangers that were not previously approved by the children’s parents.

The app is aimed at children 13 and younger, as this age group is barred from creating accounts on the regular versions of Facebook and Instagram. The report says that Facebook is “in the early stages” of creating the app, internally known as Instagram Youth.