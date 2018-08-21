StorCentric Buying Storage Solution Companies Drobo and Nexsan

Drobo and Nexsan are being bought by StorCentric, a new company formed to combine the storage device makers.

Drobo is known for its local and network RAID storage products for home users as well as small and mid-size businesses. Nexsan’s storage products are geared towards enterprise-level companies.

Drobo CEO, now StorCentric CEO, Mihir Shah said in a statement,

Nexsan has a remarkable line of enterprise class storage solutions that address complex business requirements while Drobo has best in class prosumers and SMBs. Both are critical components of StorCentric. StorCentric is strongly positioned for future growth and innovation in the storage industry.

StorCentric will run Drobo and Nexsan as separate divisions and will keep the brand names. The new company is looking to expand its presence in the creative, entertainment, education, government, healthcare and surveillance markets.

Combining Drobo and Nexsan under the StorCentric name is probably a smart strategy for making a bigger presence in the business data storage market. Now it’s up to StorCentric to actually make that happen—and maybe they can start by getting their website up and running.