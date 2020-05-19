Strava Makes Key Features Available to Subscribers Only

Popular activity-tracking app Strava has made some of its most popular features only available to paying subscribers. Furthermore, new features are being added for those subscribers.
Strava Puts Makes Key Features Subscriber-Only
The previously free features that will now only be available to paid iOS subscribers are:
- Overall segment leaderboards
- Comparing, filtering and analyzing segment efforts
- Route planning on strava.com
- Matched Runs
- Monthly activity trends and comparisons
The new Strava features set to arrive for iOS subscribers are:
- Routes update including planning & recommendations
- Matched Rides, allow users to analyze performance on identical rides over time
- See your full workout history in Training Log
- Workout Analysis for all activity types
- Grade-Adjusted Pace
A subscription costs $59.99 annual or $5.99 a month.
