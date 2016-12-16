Super Mario Run Already the Top Grossing App Store Title

Nintendo released Super Mario Run for the iPhone and iPad Thursday afternoon, and by early Friday morning it was already the top grossing and top free title on Apple’s App Store. The game is a free download with a US$9.99 in-app purchase to unlock extra levels, and considering Mario’s top spot on the App Store plenty of players are happy to pay up.

The game is a platform runner where Mario continues to move forward and players tap the screen to make him jump, flip, and climb. The objective is to collect as many coins as possible and knock out monsters along the way.

Apple and Nintendo showed off Super Mari Run at the iPhone 7 unveiling in September with the promise it would ship before the end of the year. Anticipation for the game remained high leading up to its December 15th launch, and clearly that’s paying off for Nintendo.

The game is Nintendo’s first official Mario title for iOS, and if the response so far is any indication, the company should’ve made the move to the iPhone sooner.

You can download Super Mario Run at Apple’s App Store.