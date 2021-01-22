More evidence of lagging iPhone 12 mini demand. MacRumors picked up on supply chain reports DigiTimes that manufacturing on the Pro is increasing, while that on the smaller model is decreasing.

iPhone Lags, as China Drives Pro Sales

Sources in the original report explained that the iPhone 12 mini was aimed at the European and U.S. markets. However, sales have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Supplier Pegatron has seen orders slowdown. The demand for the Pro models in China is strong, and so supply of that model is being bolstered. DigiTimes reported that Foxconn, another key Apple supplier, had received extra orders for the higher end model. This all lines up with a note from Morgan Stanley from earlier in the week in which outlined the same shifts in production.