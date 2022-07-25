Supply Chain Report Likely Confirms 6GB RAM Across All iPhone 14 Models

New supply chain rumors provide further evidence that the iPhone 14 will have 6GB of RAM across all models. Additionally, supply chain details also indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro models will implement faster memory technology.

At the start of June, reports began to arrive suggesting that all iPhone 14 models would come with 6GB of RAM. A report from TrendForce indicated that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would receive 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would receive 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Supply Chain Shows iPhone 14 Has 6GB RAM Across All Models

Reports from Digitimes Asia seems to further confirm these rumors, and further adds that memory vendors Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology will likely see increased orders from Cupertino in thanks to the RAM upgrade. Currently, SK Hynix is the main RAM supplier for the iPhone 13. The company also supplied the majority of the iPhone 12 family.

The report from Digitimes seems to confirm the June reports issued by TrendForce. Currently, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini each implement 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max utilize 6GB LPDDR4X RAM primarily from SK Hynix. Right now, it is not clear which vendor will serve as primary RAM supplier for the iPhone 14 family.

While Cupertino securing three providers for its RAM spells good news in that department, other issues may still cause problems with iPhone 14 production. Rumors have been circulating back and forth on whether Apple actually cut its iPhone 14 order by 10%. Analyst Ming-Chi Quo has doubts about this cut, citing supply chain surveys and previous responses from Cupertino in the past.

While Apple has also secured production for iPhone 14 display panels, new COVID-19 restrictions in China may continue to complicate production. Today Chinese authorities ordered companies in Shenzhen to operate in a “closed loop” system. This includes iPhone manufacturer Foxconn.

Right now, companies in Shenzhen must adhere to the closed loop system for 7 days. Foxconn says that operations in Shenzhen remain normal.

While all signs so far point toward the iPhone 14 production steadying, there may still be some small technical issues Cupertino has to work around. Such as the case with the SSD swap in base model MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs this year.

Many are expecting a Sept. 13 date for the iPhone 14 keynote.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14 when it is released? Let us know in the comments.