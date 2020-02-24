Supreme Court Rejects Apple’s Appeal in VirnetX Case

The U.S. Supreme Court today has refused to hear Apple’s appeal to avoid paying US$440 in damages in VirnetX patent case (via Reuters).

Appeal Rejection

VirnetX accused Apple of infringing its patents in certain applications like FaceTime video calling. In 2016 the jury found that Apple had infringed and awarded VirnetX US$302 million. A judge later increased that to US$439.7 million including interest.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had rejected Apple’s bid to appeal the case, and now the U.S. Supreme Court has too. VirnetX told the justices:

The entire damages award … remains supported by claims that a jury – and the Federal Circuit – found valid years ago and that have not been canceled since.

