Supreme Court Throw’s Out Apple’s Appeal Against $440 Million VirnetX Judgment

Apple suffered a blow in its legal dispute with VirnetX. The Supreme Court rejected its appeal against a $440 judgment in the long-running case (via Reuters).

Supreme Court Upholds Payment to VirnetX

VirnetX claims that Apple owes it money for use of its internet security technology. The U.S. Federal Circut’s decision to reject its appeal was “legally wrong and grossly unfair,” according to a court filing by Apple. Meanwhile, the patent licensing firm told the Supreme Court Justices:

The entire damages award … remains supported by claims that a jury – and the Federal Circuit – found valid years ago and that have not been canceled since.

The started back in 2010. VirnetX sued Apple in the Eastern District of Texas. It alleged Apple violated patents relating to VPN and secure communications links. It claims its technology is used in products like Facetime without permission.