‘Surface’ Set to Stream on Apple TV+ Beginning in July

Today Apple TV+ has unearthed the first look at Surface, a new psychological thriller from Veronica West (High Fidelity). The eight-episode season will premiere with three episodes beginning Friday, July 29 2022 on Apple TV+. New episodes will follow every Friday.

‘Surface’ to Premiere on Apple TV+

Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show). Executive producer Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, a woman who has a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss which may be the result of a suicide attempt. Sophie embarks on a quest to reassemble her life through the help of her husband and friends. Sophie also questions whether or not the truth she is told in is in fact true to her life and reality.

In a press release from Apple, it stated,

Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? Surface is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

The ensemble cast not only includes Mbatha-Raw but will additionally feature Oliver Jackson Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Stephen James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here) Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), François Arnaud (I Killed My Mother) and Millie Brady (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies).

Surface is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Additionally, Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller (I May Destroy You) directed four episodes of the series, including the pilot. He also serves as executive producer. In addition to Miller, Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

The new series is but one in a collection of high profile projects for Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine. Other works include the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. A series based on The New York Times bestselling Novel. The limited series stars Jennifer Garner, who also serves as executive producer.