In a somewhat surprising move, Apple unveiled a new iPad mini on Tuesday. It has a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and contains the A15 Bionic chip. It is available to order online today, and will be in stores from Friday, September 24.

New iPad mini with A15 Bionic Chip

Apple said the A15 Bionic chips means the new iPad mini offers 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation. It also has a USB-C port, while the cellular models offer 5G connectivity.

The device comes in a new array of finishes. These include space gray, pink, purple, and starlight. There are complimentary accessories too. The cameras have also been upgraded, offering Center Stage, and the tablet supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

