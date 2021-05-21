Survivor has recently released new rugged cases for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen).

Survivor Endurance Case

  • US$79.99
  • 2X Military-grade drop protection
  • Dust-resistant port protection
  • Raised screen protection
  • Apple Pencil and Logitech Crayon protection (stylus sold separately)
  • Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. Designed to eliminate bacteria traps
  • Durable materials withstand most alcohol-based medical-grade cleaning agents
  • Kickstand/Handstrap included
  • Compatible with Survivor’s Modular Eco-System

Survivor All-Terrain Case

  • US$89.99
  • 3X Military-grade drop protection
  • 360 Degree encapsulated protection
  • Integrated screen protection
  • Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. Designed to eliminate bacteria traps
  • Durable materials withstand most alcohol-based medical-grade cleaning agents
  • Sealed ports & buttons
  • Apple pencil & Logitech crayon protection (stylus sold separately)
  • Kickstand/Handstrap included
  • Compatible with Survivor’s Modular Eco-System

Both cases meet MIL-STD-810G against extreme conditions including drops, dust, sand, impact, vibration, and more.

