Survivor has recently released new rugged cases for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen).
Survivor Endurance Case
- US$79.99
- 2X Military-grade drop protection
- Dust-resistant port protection
- Raised screen protection
- Apple Pencil and Logitech Crayon protection (stylus sold separately)
- Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. Designed to eliminate bacteria traps
- Durable materials withstand most alcohol-based medical-grade cleaning agents
- Kickstand/Handstrap included
- Compatible with Survivor’s Modular Eco-System
Survivor All-Terrain Case
- US$89.99
- 3X Military-grade drop protection
- 360 Degree encapsulated protection
- Integrated screen protection
- Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. Designed to eliminate bacteria traps
- Durable materials withstand most alcohol-based medical-grade cleaning agents
- Sealed ports & buttons
- Apple pencil & Logitech crayon protection (stylus sold separately)
- Kickstand/Handstrap included
- Compatible with Survivor’s Modular Eco-System
Both cases meet MIL-STD-810G against extreme conditions including drops, dust, sand, impact, vibration, and more.