Survivor has recently released new rugged cases for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen).

US$79.99

2X Military-grade drop protection

Dust-resistant port protection

Raised screen protection

Apple Pencil and Logitech Crayon protection (stylus sold separately)

Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. Designed to eliminate bacteria traps

Durable materials withstand most alcohol-based medical-grade cleaning agents

Kickstand/Handstrap included

Compatible with Survivor’s Modular Eco-System

US$89.99

3X Military-grade drop protection

360 Degree encapsulated protection

Integrated screen protection

Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. Designed to eliminate bacteria traps

Durable materials withstand most alcohol-based medical-grade cleaning agents

Sealed ports & buttons

Apple pencil & Logitech crayon protection (stylus sold separately)

Kickstand/Handstrap included

Compatible with Survivor’s Modular Eco-System

Both cases meet MIL-STD-810G against extreme conditions including drops, dust, sand, impact, vibration, and more.