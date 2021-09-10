Swagger, inspired by the story of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 29. The first three episodes will air then, with the remaining episodes of the 10-part first season airing every Friday thereafter.

Kevin Durant’s ‘Swagger’ Coming to Apple TV+ October 29

Swagger takes a look at youth basketball – the players, their families, and coaches involved and how dreams, ambition, opportunism, and corruption collide. It also goes deeper and uses that world to explore what it’s like growing up in America.

The show stars O’Shea Jackson who plays Ike, a former star player turned youth basketball coach. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Isaiah Hill Hill stars as youth basketball phenomenon Jace Carson; Shinelle Azoroh as Jace’s ambitious mother Jenna; Tessa Ferrer as Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Quvenzhané Wallis as another top young basketball player called Crystal; Caleel Harris as youth basketball player and team bedrock Musa, James Bingham is their team affluent teammate Drew Murphy. Furthermore, Solomon Irama plays Phil Marksby, a player on a rival team and Ozie Nzeribe is Royale, a less talented player who has a wealthy dad. Tristan Mac Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company.

Reggie Rock Bythewood is the showrunner, working with Brian Granzer and Mr. Durant himself.

Apple Acquires Old Episodes And Orders New Series of ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’

Elsewhere, Apple has announced a new partnership with Wildbrain, making it the exclusive streaming home of kids show Yo Gabba Gabba. It has also ordered new episodes, 9to5 Mac reported.