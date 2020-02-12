Apple’s Swift Playgrounds App Comes to macOS

Released for iPad in 2016, Apple is bringing the Swift Playgrounds app to macOS as another platform on which to learn the Swift programming language.

Swift Playgrounds

Apple created Swift Playgrounds as an app for beginners. Using the app requires no prior knowledge of Swift, and it uses puzzles as a way to learn coding basics.

Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today’s most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and iPad.

You can find the app in the Mac App Store.