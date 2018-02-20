AR/VR Startups Will Compete in the 10th Annual SXSW Accelerator Pitch

The SXSW Accelerator Pitch is an event that happens every year where startups show off product demos in front of a live audience and judges. This year will be the 10th event and it will take place on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Austin, Texas.

50 startups will compete in 10 categories, and augmented and virtual reality is just one category. AR/VR products can address uses in gaming, entertainment, data visualization, education, medical care, warfare, transportation, and more.

AR/VR Startup Finalists

AfterNow: Blocker by AfterNow is an AR viewfinder that filmmakers can use to preview shots using virtual cameras and set elements.

ARWall: This startup made an AR display that doesn’t need a headset, goggles, or smart device. ARWall FX will enter film/TV production will AR3D creates a “virtual window” illusion for businesses and customers.

CieAR: The CieAR platform provides interactive film experiences with life-size 3D virtual characters.

eyecandylab: This startup wants to change television with AR to give audiences more information and interactive features for direct response to advertisement and broadcasting content.

wrnch AI: Wrnch teaches computers to read human body language. The AI engine is a real-time platform that digitizes human motion and behavior from video.

Aris MD: Aris mixes AR and VR with surgery and training. It provides a map of each patients’ anatomy giving surgeons an individualized guide on where to cut.

Future Sight AR: Future Sight provides AR and immersive solutions to equip engineering and construction projects with expert skills, know-how, and support.

Roofr: Roofr is a marketplace for roofing using AI to provide instant satellite-based roofing estimates.

Registration to attend the event is open, with badges ranging from US$545 to US$1650.